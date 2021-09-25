Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of 8X8 worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 91.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 66.4% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $8,568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in 8X8 by 69.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 373,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,645 shares of company stock worth $1,936,822. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

