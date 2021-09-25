Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of CVB Financial worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.77 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

