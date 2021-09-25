Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 160,720 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Signify Health worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $105,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $53,168,000.

SGFY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SGFY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

