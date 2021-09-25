Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,645 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.