Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,072 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of NuVasive worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,159.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

