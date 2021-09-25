Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 52,770 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Wintrust Financial worth $23,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.