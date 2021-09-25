Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Hologic worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

