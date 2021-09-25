Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

