Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 174,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.