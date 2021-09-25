Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Big Lots worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

