Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

