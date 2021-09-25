Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,867 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of MDU Resources Group worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $879,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 408.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $793,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

