Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,851 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of MEDNAX worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 16.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

