Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,506 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

