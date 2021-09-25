Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

