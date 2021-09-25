Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 342,198 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 79.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.10 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

