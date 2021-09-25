Project WITH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $458,128.00 (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Project WITH has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $458,128.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

About Project WITH

WIKEN is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

