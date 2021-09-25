Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

