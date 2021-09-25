Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,260 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.03% of Provident Financial Services worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.86. 189,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

