Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $49.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $678,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Apple by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 323,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Apple by 20.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 292,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 78.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 242,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 106,637 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 165,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.