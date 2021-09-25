Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 96.6% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 96.6% against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $410,640.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.