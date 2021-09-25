Public Mint Trading Up 89.8% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 89.8% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $562,735.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

