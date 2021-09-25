Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $7,895.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $11.09 or 0.00026117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00107033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00145585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.98 or 0.99804963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.20 or 0.06757607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.77 or 0.00769616 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

