Qcash Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $477.44 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.27 or 0.99915481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.28 or 0.06716185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00760987 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

