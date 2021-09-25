QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 243.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.80 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.