Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0404 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $28.86 million and $516,202.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042470 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.