Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $47,311.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.72 or 0.06809616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00356541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01205357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00110981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00555129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00524702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00316777 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,939,319 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

