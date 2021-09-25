QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.23. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

