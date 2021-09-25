Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Quark has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $7.86 million and $1,083.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,867,583 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

