QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Hits $117.27 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $117.27 million and $20.60 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $358.51 or 0.00839711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00141253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,631.69 or 0.99851646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.22 or 0.06776491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00766092 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

