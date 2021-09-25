QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $21,990.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00121787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043312 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

