Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $281,000. Newport Asia LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

