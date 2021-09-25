Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

