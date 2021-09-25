Quilter Plc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,669 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,902,769 shares of company stock valued at $140,111,655 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.56. 40,309,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,603,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion and a PE ratio of -24.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

