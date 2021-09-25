Quilter Plc Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.55. 849,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

