Quilter Plc Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $176.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

