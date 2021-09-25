Quilter Plc Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,847 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 63,049 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 13,311,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

