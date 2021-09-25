Quilter Plc Makes New Investment in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 112,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.