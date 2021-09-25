Quilter Plc Purchases 436 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.08. 1,950,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

