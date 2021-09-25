Quilter Plc Sells 18,303 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

