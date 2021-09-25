Quilter Plc Sells 4,881 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

