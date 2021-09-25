Quilter Plc Sells 6,932 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 27,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 344,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

CSCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.73. 13,155,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.