Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $554,830.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

