Radix (EXRD) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

