RAI Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.21 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,188,007 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.