Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00007086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $53.06 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.46 or 0.99946663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.50 or 0.06764738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00761338 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,615,134 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

