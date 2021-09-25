Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.40 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $163.23 million and $9.40 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,737,380 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

