Raydium Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00023186 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $692.46 million and $115.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00140651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.16 or 0.99774595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.72 or 0.06764462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00761860 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,282 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

