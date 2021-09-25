Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 17% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $290,398.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00107033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00145585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.98 or 0.99804963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.20 or 0.06757607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.77 or 0.00769616 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

