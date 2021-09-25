Realio Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,899.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $87,899.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00139750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.09 or 0.99481200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.45 or 0.06744333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00755380 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.